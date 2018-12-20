Three men have been charged with bribery offences as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into spot fixing in cricket tournaments.

Yousaf Vaqar Anwar, 35, from Hayes, Mohammed Uaz, 33, from Sheffield and Nasir Jamshaid, 32, from Oldbury, are due before magistrates next month.

They were arrested in February 2017 as part of the probe into tournaments organised by the national cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Summonses were served on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board started its own investigation into the bribery allegations and has separately suspended three players following tribunal hearings.

British nationals Mr Anwar of Marina Approach, Yeading, and Mr Uaz of Chippingham Road, and Pakistan national Jamshaid of View Point, Tividale, are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 15 January each charged with bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.