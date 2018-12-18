Image copyright Google Image caption The collision has led to drivers being diverted off the motorway

A collision involving several vehicles has forced the closure of the M6 motorway in Cheshire.

The crash led to a large diesel fuel spillage across the motorway, which is shut northbound between junctions 17 and 18, Highways England said.

North West Motorway Police officers have been at the scene since the crash, at about 22:30 GMT on Monday.

Drivers are being diverted off the motorway after the collision, between Sandbach and Holmes Chapel.

"Recovery contractors and road engineers are on scene and working to get the lanes open as soon as it is safe," Highways England said.

It warned drivers that the diversion route includes a low bridge on the A50 in Holmes Chapel with a 16ft (5m) height restriction.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in crash or whether there have been any casualties.