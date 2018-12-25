What do you know about Christmas dinner?
- 25 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Although some people prefer beef, and vegetarians might opt for a nut roast, the classic Christmas dinner is generally held to consist of roast turkey, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, carrots, roast potatoes and pigs-in-blankets.
That's not to mention the essential accompaniments: gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce - and to finish - plum pudding, of course.
So how much do you know about the traditional British Christmas dinner?