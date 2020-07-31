PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed

Image caption PC Andrew Harper's wedding took place four weeks before he was killed

The killers of a police officer who was dragged to his death behind their getaway car have been jailed.

PC Andrew Harper died when he suffered catastrophic injuries as his ankles got caught in a strap attached to the car.

Driver Henry Long was jailed for 16 years for his manslaughter, in Berkshire last August.

PC Harper's widow Lissie said she was in "a lost and endless world" after her husband was killed in the line of duty, a month after their wedding day.

Long's accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole received 13 years for the same offence of manslaughter.

As he sentenced them at the Old Bailey the judge, Mr Justice Edis, described the killers as "young, unintelligent but professional criminals".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jessie Cole, Henry Long and Albert Bowers (L-R) had been convicted of killing PC Harper at the Old Bailey

Long, Bowers, and Cole had been previously cleared of murder, following a four-week trial that concluded last Friday.

Jurors had heard PC Harper was dragged for more than a mile along country lanes after he and a colleague responded to reports of a quad bike theft on 15 August.

The officer became "lassoed" to the back of the killers' Seat Toledo as he tried to apprehend Cole, who had unhitched the stolen quad bike from the car.

As PC Harper chased Cole, the 28-year-old from Wallingford "unwittingly" stepped with both feet into the loop of a tow rope which was trailing behind the vehicle.

Thomas King, 22, who was not in the car, was sentenced to two years after previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal a quad bike.