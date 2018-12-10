Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows had gone out to play after school

A convicted paedophile has been found guilty of murdering two schoolgirls who were found strangled and sexually assaulted near Brighton 32 years ago.

Russell Bishop, 52, had protested his innocence since the bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were found.

Cleared of their murders in 1987, Bishop went on to attack a seven-year-old girl within three years, leaving her for dead in 1990, but she survived.

He was convicted of the double murder in a second trial at the Old Bailey.

After the girls were found dead, the case became known as the Babes in the Wood.

The guilty verdicts came exactly 31 years to the day of Bishop's original acquittal in 1987.

Families of the girls wept in court as the jury delivered its verdicts after two-and-a-half hours.

The two girls, aged nine, who were scared of the dark, went missing from their homes after they had gone out to play on 9 October 1986.

They were found in Wild Park the next day, lying together in a woodland den as if they were sleeping, but they had been killed by former roofer Bishop.

Had the girls lived, Nicola would now have been 41, while Karen would have been 42 this year.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Russell Bishop was cleared of murdering Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway after a trial in 1987

Mr Justice Sweeney said Bishop will be sentenced on Tuesday, and must be present at the hearing.

Bishop had chosen to give evidence, but not to return during cross-examination, and then did not attend for the rest of the trial.

After he was convicted, Nigel Pilkington, from the Crown Prosecution Service, described it as a landmark case.

He said the verdicts marked the end of a long fight for justice by the families, adding: "Our thoughts today are with Karen and Nicola's families, who have shown remarkable resilience throughout this ordeal over the last 32 years."

Det Supt Jeff Riley said Bishop was a "wicked" paedophile and Sussex Police had "never given up on this investigation".

He added: "I still feel it's a shadow over Brighton to this day."