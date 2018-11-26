Image copyright Hansons/PA Image caption The owner hopes a keen collector or museum will buy the bell

An ancient bell dug up on a farm in the 1920s and kept in a garage cupboard will be auctioned later.

The bell, found in north Gloucestershire. is thought to date from some time between the 6th and 11th Centuries and could fetch up to £3,000.

The owner, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, said: "No-one in my family wanted it." She hopes a museum will buy it.

Auctioneer James Brenchley said: "At a time when metal detectors didn't exist, this is an amazing find."

The owner, who wants to remain anonymous, said the bell had been dug up by her father while digging a hole to find drainpipes on a farm near Broadway.

She said, in 1924 "a Scottish antiquarian expert" had dismissed one theory that it was a cowbell and said he believed it to be of Celtic origin.

Image copyright Hansons/PA Image caption In 1924 an antiquarian expert dismissed the cowbell theory

The bell's owner said: "My parents inherited it and, from when I was a small child, I always remember it being on the dresser. Every now and then my mother would give it a polish with some Brasso.

"I inherited the bell and, to be honest, it's been kept in a box in the loft and in a cupboard in the garage."

After finding no-one in her family wanted it she took it to be valued and now hopes a collector or museum might like it.

James Brenchley, from Derbyshire-based auctioneers Hansons, said: "It's thought the bell was in a large building, possibly a monastery of the time. It's a wonderfully detailed work for the period."