Image copyright Stephen Pimlott Image caption Frustrated rail users let their feelings be known at Manchester Piccadilly earlier this year

Troubled rail firm Northern says leaves on tracks and strikes have caused its worst punctuality figures for a year.

Some 25.7% of trains were either late or cancelled in October, with the downward trend continuing in November.

It is the rail operator's worst performance since October 2017.

Northern apologised, saying excess wet leaves had damaged train wheels, causing several carriages to be taken out of service, while continuing strike action had also affected services.

'Breathtaking' delays

The north of England's other major rail company, TransPennine Express, also had punctuality issues with 30.6% of services delayed or cancelled.

Over the past two years, only July saw worse figures when 32.3% of its trains were delayed or cancelled.

Northern services suffered a summer of "chaos" following the introduction of new timetables and RMT staff have been staging industrial action in a long-running dispute over train guards.

Labour shadow transport secretary Andrew McDonald described current delays as "breathtaking" and reiterated calls for Northern to be stripped of its franchise.

"This is just more misery for northern passengers on the back of a miserable summer," he said.

Image copyright Stephen Noble, Tom Bitcliffe, Kieran Trafford Image caption Commuters across the north of England have faced widespread cancellations throughout 2018

The latest train performance figures, gathered by data-scraping website trains.im, shows 85.5% of services nationally were running on time so far in November compared to 67.8% for Northern and 66.6% for Transpennine.

Leaves on the line were causing significant disruption to all rail operators despite Network Rail unveiling a fleet of 61 "leaf-busting" trains in October to help clear the tracks.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT union, described the situation as a "national crisis" after Monday also saw widespread disruption to services run by South Western Railway.

He said: "The case for public ownership is now overwhelming."

Image caption Delays have been made worse in autumn due to leaves on the train tracks

TransPennine Express said its problems were made worse after a train hit two horses on its Anglo-Scottish route, as well as "autumnal conditions" leading to trains being taken out of service.

The Department for Transport said: "We know passengers in the North are not currently getting the services they deserve and... it is clear that much more needs to be done."

It added it was "monitoring performance closely" and "where operators are found to be at fault, we won't hesitate to take action".