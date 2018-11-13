Image copyright CPS Image caption Simon Pellett, David Baker and Alex Howard will be sentenced on Friday

A corrupt UK border officer has been found guilty of attempting to smuggle firearms and drugs into the country.

Simon Pellett, from Dover, was on duty when he was arrested by French officers in October last year.

Jurors at Isleworth Crown Court heard he was caught with holdalls containing eight pistols, two revolvers, ammunition, and heroin and cocaine with a combined street value of £3.4m.

Pellet, 37, will be sentenced on Friday alongside two accomplices.

Image copyright CPS Image caption These items were loaded by David Baker and Alex Howard onto an unmarked Border Agency van driven by Simon Pellett

The arrests were made following a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Metropolitan Police and French police.

The NCA had placed a listening device in the work van Pellett collected from his office in Folkestone before he got on a Channel Tunnel shuttle service.

He was recorded making arrangements to meet other members of the crime group in Loon Plage, between Calais and Dunkirk.

He met Alex Howard, 35, from Sittingbourne, and David Baker, 55, from Eltham, for a handover in a supermarket car park.

The two men had just placed three holdalls in the back of his van when French officers moved in to arrest them.

The firearms included self-loading and machine pistols, revolvers and silencers.

There was also ammunition for a submachine gun.

Image copyright NCA Image caption French police discovered these drugs and weapons after a joint investigation with the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police

All three men were extradited from France back to the UK for trial.

A spokesman for the NCA said investigators believe Pellet would have been paid about £20,000 for the smuggling run.

On Monday Pellett and Baker were found guilty of attempting to import firearms, heroin and cocaine.

Pellett was also found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

On Tuesday morning Howard was found guilty of drug importation charges but cleared of the firearms charge.