Southeastern wants more women train drivers

  • 12 November 2018
first Hitachi Class 395 Javelin high speed train Image copyright PA
Image caption Southeastern runs high-speed services between St Pancras and Ashford International and Gravesend

A rail company has launched a campaign to recruit more female train drivers.

Southeastern, which serves London, Kent and East Sussex, says fewer than 5% of its drivers are women and it wants 40% of applicants to be women by 2021.

Ellie Burrows, Southeastern's train services director, said the railways should not be male-dominated.

She said: "Society has moved on. It's no longer the case that little boys play with toy trains and little girls play with dolls."

