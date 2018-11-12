Southeastern wants more women train drivers
- 12 November 2018
A rail company has launched a campaign to recruit more female train drivers.
Southeastern, which serves London, Kent and East Sussex, says fewer than 5% of its drivers are women and it wants 40% of applicants to be women by 2021.
Ellie Burrows, Southeastern's train services director, said the railways should not be male-dominated.
She said: "Society has moved on. It's no longer the case that little boys play with toy trains and little girls play with dolls."