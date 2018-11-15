Image copyright Getty Images

Almost one million incidents of fly-tipping were reported by councils across England during 2017-18, the first fall in five years.

Councils recorded 997,553 incidents of illegal dumping, an average of more than 2,700 a day.

It was a slight decrease on the 1,011,000 incidents in 2016-17 and the first time the figure has dropped since 2013.

The government said two-thirds of fly-tipping involved household waste.

It did not reveal the total cost to taxpayers of clearing fly-tipped rubbish, saying the estimates were "outdated".

Councils were given the power to issue on the spot fines of up to £400 to fly-tippers in 2016.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said 69,000 penalties were issued during 2017-18, a 20% rise on the previous year.

The government is planning to extend fines to householders who pay someone else to take their rubbish away, if it is then fly-tipped.

The change is expected to take effect by the end of the year but a date has not yet been set.

Rates of tipping varied across England.

In Hammersmith and Fulham there were 18,652 incidents, equivalent to about one for every 10 people living in the London borough.

Councillor Martin Tett from the Local Government Association said fly-tipping was "unsightly and unacceptable environmental vandalism".

"New fixed penalty notice powers from the Government will help but every single conviction for more serious fly-tipping offences still results in council taxpayers having to pick up the bill," he said.

"Manufacturers can also contribute, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones."

