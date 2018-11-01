Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Thomas Pateman, Simon Oakley and James Pateman were found guilty at Norwich Crown Court

An extended-family gang carried out more than 250 burglaries during an 11-month crime spree in the east of England, police said.

The 12 men stole jewellery, cash, cars and guns worth a total of £2m across five counties in 2017.

The extent of the enterprise can now be reported - after three of them were convicted at Norwich Crown Court.

The burglary rate in Norfolk halved when the gang, aged 20 to 55, was arrested in December, police said.

Det Insp Craig Harrison of Cambridgeshire Police said the men, who are largely from the traveller community, considered crime "just a way of life".

Earlier this year, nine gang members admitted conspiracy to commit burglary.

Prosecutor William Carter said the "prolific criminal gang" broke into homes and businesses and stole cash machines across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Nine of the men admitted conspiracy to commit burglary earlier this year

The nine convicted during the summer are:

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk

John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, Cambridgeshire

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely, Cambridgeshire

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk

Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Thomas Pateman, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridgeshire, and his brother James Pateman, 55, of Woollensbrook, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, were found guilty of handling stolen goods.

Det Insp Harrison said the men "had no care at all for the impact their offending was having on communities."

"This gang was single-handedly responsible for a crimewave in Cambridgeshire throughout most of last year and today they have been brought to justice."

All are due to be sentenced at a later date.