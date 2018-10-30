Image copyright PA Image caption Suzy Lamplugh was declared dead in 1994

Police investigating the murder of Suzy Lamplugh more than 30 years ago are searching a property in the West Midlands.

The estate agent disappeared in July 1986 after going to meet a client in Fulham, south-west London.

Miss Lamplugh, 25, was presumed murdered and declared dead in 1994, but her body has never been found.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed premises in Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham, are being searched.

No-one has ever been charged in connection with Miss Lamplugh's disappearance, but in 2002 police named the convicted killer John Cannan as their prime suspect.

The Met has refused to comment on "speculation surrounding the search", after the Sun reported officers are digging in the back garden of a property which used to belong to Cannan's mother.

Scotland Yard has confirmed its officers are being supported by West Midlands Police.

A spokesman added: "The search follows information received in relation to a historical unsolved investigation being led by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command."

Miss Lamplugh disappeared on 28 July 1986, after going to meet a client - named as Mr Kipper - who was never traced.

In November 2002, police took the unusual step of naming convicted murderer Cannan as the prime suspect for the murder, but said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Cannon, who is serving a 35-year prison sentence for the 1989 murder of newly-wed Shirley Banks, has denied the allegation.

Miss Lamplugh's mother Diana, who died in 2011, set up the Suzy Lamplugh Trust four months after her daughter disappeared.

The workplace safety charity has successfully campaigned for private hire vehicle licensing in London, bringing about the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 which tackled stalking, and setting up the National Stalking Helpline.

In 2016, Miss Lamplugh's father said he had little hope left of finding out what happened to her.

Paul Lamplugh said his daughter knew "how to live life fully but no-one taught her how to be safe".