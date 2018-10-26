Image copyright Ben Lack Image caption Craig Williams had denied manslaughter and fraud in relation to Oscar Abbey's death before the start of his trial

A bed firm boss who designed a cot in which a seven-month-old baby "choked to death" has been jailed for three years and four months.

Craig Williams's Playtime Beds Ltd sold the cot bed where Oscar Abbey got stuck trying to crawl through a gap.

Oscar was found by his parents caught in the side of the bed at their home in York on 3 November 2016.

Williams, 37, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to two charges at Leeds Crown Court.

He admitted a health and safety failing to discharge the employer's general duty and a fraud charge.

A jury in his trial was asked to return a not guilty verdict to gross negligence manslaughter.

Judge Martin Spencer said Williams had a "significant responsibility" for Oscar's death and told him: "You should bear the brunt of that responsibility for the rest of your life."

Williams's employee, Joseph Bruce, 31, of Kimberworth Park Road, Rotherham, was jailed for six months after admitting fraud.