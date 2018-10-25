Image copyright CCTV-13 Image caption Ms Kong is a London-based reporter for China's state broadcaster

A Chinese journalist has been charged with assault following an incident at the Conservative Party conference.

State TV reporter Linlin Kong, 48, of King's Cross, London, has been charged with common assault after her arrest in Birmingham on 30 September.

Ms Kong is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 7 November.

The charge reportedly relates to an allegation that a delegate was slapped at a discussion about political freedoms in Hong Kong.

Ms Kong is a London-based correspondent for China's official state broadcaster CCTV.