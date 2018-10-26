Image copyright PA

Seven members of a gang which used drones to fly more than £500,000 worth of drugs into prisons have been jailed.

The gang was responsible for 55 drone deliveries into prisons around the country between April 2016 and June 2017.

Police described the drone conspiracy as the "biggest ever seen" in the UK.

The men were sentenced for between three and 10 years and six other gang members were given suspended sentences at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

The gang flew an estimated £550,000 worth of drugs - mainly cannabis and synthetic cannabis - along with amphetamines, crack cocaine and heroin to inmates' windows, West Midlands Police said

Prisons in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Warrington, Lancashire and Liverpool were targeted.