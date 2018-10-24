Image copyright Getty Images

People travelling into London Waterloo station are facing severe delays caused by a signal failure.

The major signalling fault is affecting services on the South Western Main Line between Woking and Surbiton.

South Western Railway (SWR) is advising passengers not to travel and seek alternative arrangements.

Network Rail said its engineers were on the site but the problem would cause disruption until 12:00 BST.

Up to six lines are affected by the signalling issue, including Alton, Basingstoke, Woking, Portsmouth Harbour and Dorking services into London Waterloo.

SWR services were already disrupted by the second day of a five-day walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

Network Rail said the signal failure was affecting all lines between Woking and Surbiton, meaning trains are unable to run on this line through to London Waterloo.

Trains between Salisbury and London Waterloo will start and terminate at Basingstoke, it added.

SWR tweeted that passengers travelling on its main line should not travel.

Skip Twitter post by @SW_Help ⚠️ *UPDATE 24/10* Due to a major fault with Network Rail signalling systems between Woking and Surbiton. We are advising all passengers who travel on the mainline and suburban services that run through these stations, not to travel and to check https://t.co/mBbkFQEmEn. — SWR Help (@SW_Help) October 24, 2018 Report

But frustrated passengers have been venting on social media about the company's advice.