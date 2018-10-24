Image copyright Instagram/Out With Family Image caption Ava Rose Patel and her younger sister Violet haven't left any room for pumpkins in their wheelbarrow at The Pop Up Farm in Hertfordshire

The scorching summer of 2018 wasn't just good news for sun worshippers - it also provided the perfect weather for pumpkin-growing.

And with Halloween just around the corner, it seems more of us than ever before are rolling our sleeves up and picking our own.

Social media has been abuzz with photos of gourd-lovers getting to grips with these crucial Halloween props.

Image copyright PA Image caption Apparently a buggy wasn't enough for this man at Undley Pumpkin Patch in Lakenheath, Suffolk

Image copyright Chloe Murray Image caption Of course the dogs have got in on the act...

Image copyright Sophie Stokes Image caption ...but Gordon setter puppy Charles would probably prefer to chase smaller balls at this farm in Bednall, Staffordshire

Farmer Richard Simkin grows several thousands pumpkins for people to pick at Essington Farm in Staffordshire.

He says the pumpkins are "very weather sensitive".

"They had nice warm weather which they like," he said.

"They were a bit short of water so we had to irrigate them most days."

Image copyright Kerry Parvin Image caption Alice Greenwood-Wilson (left) and her friend Kerry Parvin show off their prized pumpkins at Kenton Hall Farm in Warrington

Image copyright Grace Stockton Image caption Six-month-old Gunner Luke Stockton and his sisters Isla-Beau (top left) and Piper-Blu enjoyed a day out at Essington Farm in Staffordshire

His top tip for making them last?

"If you want to keep it for longer than a few days then it's important you keep the stalk on. If that is removed it creates a wound which rots.

"And if you want to keep it then don't carve it because it only has a life off about three to four days after it's carved."

Image copyright PA Image caption This pumpkin picker could be auditioning for a role in the next Halloween horror film

Image copyright Paul Jones Image caption Sally Jones and her daughter Ella were surrounded by pumpkins at Llynclys Hall Farm in Oswestry, Shropshire

Image copyright WMSP Image caption Not sure anyone at West Midland Safari Park will be telling lioness Amber that she has taken their pumpkin

Image copyright WMSP Image caption P-p-p-p-p-p-p-p-pick up a pumpkin

Image caption Of course for those who don't want to pick their own, there is always this pumpkin stall at Borough Market in London

Impressive efforts from everyone, now we just need to work out how to lift this monster pumpkin grown by twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton.

It weighs 174 stone (1,105kg) and is the heaviest ever grown indoors in the UK.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ian and Stuart Paton say it's "pretty cool" to have grown the third biggest fruit that's ever sat on the face of the Earth

