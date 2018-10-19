Image copyright SWNS Image caption Police have not commented on reports Ian Tomlin was attacked for confronting suspected drug dealers

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father who was killed outside his home.

Ian Tomlin, 46, was beaten to death outside flats on Charlotte Despard Avenue in Battersea, south London, on Wednesday.

The Met Police has refused to comment on reports the lorry driver had been confronting drug dealers.

The suspects, both in their 40s, were arrested at different addresses in Wandsworth on Thursday evening.

Supt Peter Gardner said the arrests were made following information passed to police by the public.

He refused to say whether the men were residents of the estate or if they knew the victim.

The Met said extra patrols would be carried out around the estate where Mr Tomlin was killed.

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 100 murder investigations have been launched across London in 2018

Officers found Mr Tomlin, who had been assaulted and was injured, after being called reports of a group of men fighting on the Doddington Estate at 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

He said: "Police told me he was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the head and once in the leg. They just told me to get some towels.

"I've lived here seven years and not seen anything like this before."

The victim's father, Cecil Tomlin, told the Evening Standard his son was "a great father" to two children.

Image copyright PA Image caption Supt Peter Gardner said extra patrols would be carried out in the Battersea area

Mr Tomlin worked for a waste company contracted to Wandsworth Council, whose leader Ravi Govindia described the killing as "truly shocking".

He added: "It has caused deep upset and sadness across the entire community.

"I know that the community on the estate is strong and cohesive and it's important it now comes together and helps the police catch those responsible."

Supt Gardner, who described Mr Tomlin's death as "absolutely senseless", denied that the Met had lost control of the capital's streets.

He said: "I understand residents' frustration, we will do everything to bring this investigation to conclusion and justice to those involved and continue to do so, for all instances like this.

"I don't feel at all that we've lost control of the streets."

Police said a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday afternoon.