Venues announced for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The sports to be contested at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been confirmed, and with them, details of where they will be held across the city and beyond.
Most of the 17 sports, and their individual disciplines, will feature in the city centre and neighbouring locations, including athletics at an upgraded Alexander Stadium and gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.
Suburbia, though, will not miss out. Slightly further afield but within city limits, lies Sutton Park; a 2,400-acre nature reserve in the heart of Sutton Coldfield and set to play host to the triathlon.
Nearby, in the borough of Solihull, the NEC complex will feature six sports, with Badminton to feature at NEC Arena, while the exhibition centre takes on boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.
The Games' reach extends throughout the Midlands too, with swimming and diving to feature at the one venue that is yet to be built - Sandwell's Aquatics Facility.
Mountain Biking is set for Cannock Chase in Staffordshire; Netball for Coventry's Ricoh Arena; and lawn bowls for Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.
And ten years after England's capital was Olympic host, London's Lee Valley VeloPark is due to host track cycling.
Venues and routes for the cycling road race and marathon have yet to be chosen and will be confirmed nearer the events. Basketball's city centre location is also yet to be confirmed.
Birmingham 2022's 17 sports in full:
- Aquatics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Cycling
- Gymnastics
- Hockey
- Judo
- Lawn Bowls
- Netball
- Rugby Sevens
- Squash
- Table Tennis
- Triathlon
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Confirmed venues:
- Alexander Stadium (Athletics)
- Arena Birmingham (Gymnastics)
- NEC Arena (Badminton)
- National Exhibition Centre (Boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling)
- Birmingham University (Hockey and squash)
- Villa Park (Rugby sevens)
- Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Aquatics)
- Sutton Park (Triathlon)
- Cannock Chase (Mountain Biking)
- Coventry Arena (Netball)
- Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club (Lawn bowls)
- Lee Valley VeloPark, London (Track cycling)
The Games will be held from 27 July to 7 August 2022.