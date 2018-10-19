England

Venues announced for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

  • 19 October 2018
Alexander Stadium Image copyright BIRMINGHAM 2022
Image caption Alexander Stadium will host athletics

The sports to be contested at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been confirmed, and with them, details of where they will be held across the city and beyond.

Most of the 17 sports, and their individual disciplines, will feature in the city centre and neighbouring locations, including athletics at an upgraded Alexander Stadium and gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.

Suburbia, though, will not miss out. Slightly further afield but within city limits, lies Sutton Park; a 2,400-acre nature reserve in the heart of Sutton Coldfield and set to play host to the triathlon.

Sutton Park Image copyright MikeLane45
Image caption Sutton Park will host the triathlon event

Nearby, in the borough of Solihull, the NEC complex will feature six sports, with Badminton to feature at NEC Arena, while the exhibition centre takes on boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

The Games' reach extends throughout the Midlands too, with swimming and diving to feature at the one venue that is yet to be built - Sandwell's Aquatics Facility.

Artist impression of aquatic centre Image copyright Birmingham 2022
Image caption An artist's impression of the yet-to-be built venue for swimming and diving

Mountain Biking is set for Cannock Chase in Staffordshire; Netball for Coventry's Ricoh Arena; and lawn bowls for Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

And ten years after England's capital was Olympic host, London's Lee Valley VeloPark is due to host track cycling.

Cannock Chase Forest Image copyright Forestry Commission
Image caption Cannock Chase will serve as the backdrop for mountain biking

Venues and routes for the cycling road race and marathon have yet to be chosen and will be confirmed nearer the events. Basketball's city centre location is also yet to be confirmed.

A shot of the square as it is next to an artist impression of what it will look like during the Games Image copyright Google/Birmingham City Council
Image caption How city centre basketball could look
Birmingham 2022's 17 sports in full:

  • Aquatics
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Boxing
  • Cycling
  • Gymnastics
  • Hockey
  • Judo
  • Lawn Bowls
  • Netball
  • Rugby Sevens
  • Squash
  • Table Tennis
  • Triathlon
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling
Team England Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games rugby sevens player Tom Fawcett at Villa Park Image copyright Bryn Lennon
Image caption Villa Park will host rugby sevens

Confirmed venues:

  • Alexander Stadium (Athletics)
  • Arena Birmingham (Gymnastics)
  • NEC Arena (Badminton)
  • National Exhibition Centre (Boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling)
  • Birmingham University (Hockey and squash)
  • Villa Park (Rugby sevens)
  • Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Aquatics)
  • Sutton Park (Triathlon)
  • Cannock Chase (Mountain Biking)
  • Coventry Arena (Netball)
  • Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club (Lawn bowls)
  • Lee Valley VeloPark, London (Track cycling)

The Games will be held from 27 July to 7 August 2022.

