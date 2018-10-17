A serving officer with West Midlands Police has appeared in court charged with voyeurism.

Marcus Jeffrey O'Dell, 46, from Stafford, was arrested at his home on 15 May, Staffordshire Police said.

Mr O'Dell, who is on conditional bail, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court earlier and is due to appear before Stafford Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Two counts of common assault were dismissed.