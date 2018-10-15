England

Ex-Crewe youth coach's 'interest in boy innocent'

  • 15 October 2018
Paul McCann pictured leaving South Cheshire Magistrates' Court Image copyright PA
Image caption Paul McCann, pictured leaving South Cheshire Magistrate's Court, denies six counts of indecent assault between November 1987 and November 1990

A former Crewe Alexandra FC youth coach accused of indecent assault told police his interest in a teenage boy was "innocent".

Paul McCann said he became a "surrogate father" to the boy, who had a difficult home life, "spoiling" him by paying for holidays and taking him on football tours, a court heard.

Mr McCann, 57, denies six counts of indecent assault between 1987 and 1990.

He said the child's mother saw him "as a genuinely nice person".

Mr McCann, of Great Sutton, Cheshire, is accused of grooming the boy to sexually abuse him, Chester Crown Court heard.

The defendant worked as a part-time youth coach for the under-16s team and is accused of regularly abusing the boy, first on a skiing trip, then at his home in Crewe and after games at a local squash club.

Mr McCann told detectives the family were "on their uppers" and had fallen on "hard times", so he agreed to take the child on a skiing holiday with the agreement of his mother.

He said: "She saw me as somebody, as a genuinely nice person to help out."

Police asked if it was "normal" that a man, then in his mid 20s, should go on holiday with a 15-year-old boy alone, six months after meeting him.

Mr McCann replied: "It was innocent. It never crossed my mind. I was like a friend of the family. I took a bit of pity, they looked like they needed help."

He told police no sexual activity took place.

Mr McCann said while the boy was "not a shrinking violet", he was not good enough for the youth team and was only used as a substitute.

He told police: "I did not hold his career in my hand or anything."

The trial continues.

