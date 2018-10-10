Image copyright West Midlands Rail Image caption West Midlands Railway has introduced its new leaf fall timetable, which runs from 15 October to 7 December

Falling leaves mean certain trains will not stop at some West Midlands stations, a rail operator said.

A new leaf fall timetable is being introduced on the Cross City line between Lichfield, Birmingham New Street and Redditch, on Monday.

Some stops will be missed out at certain times of the day so West Midlands Railway can deal with slippery rail conditions.

It said it hoped the plan would mean commuters faced the least disruption.

Image copyright West Midlands Railway Image caption The operator says it's also using four "leaf-buster" trains to clear leaves from the lines

Wylde Green, Chester Road, Erdington, Gravelly Hill, Aston, Bournville, Kings Norton and Northfield are the stations which will be missed by certain services.

The timetable will run until 7 December.