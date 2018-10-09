Image copyright PA Image caption Paul McCann is accused of indecent assault over a three-year period

A Crewe Alexandra youth football coach groomed and sexually abused a teenage boy, a court has heard.

Paul McCann became a "surrogate father" to the youngster, who had a difficult home life, paying for holidays and football tours, Chester Crown Court heard.

He "enjoyed the risk" of sexually abusing his victim, jurors were told.

Mr McCann, 57, denies six counts of indecent assault between November 1987 and November 1990.

The court heard Mr McCann, of Great Sutton, Cheshire, began to groom the teenager, who was aged between 15 and 17, when the boy's family were "down on their luck".

Prosecutor Owen Edwards said Mr McCann had a well-paid job for oil giant Shell and worked as a part-time youth coach for the under-16s team at Crewe.

"To the outside world Paul McCann was a decent young man helping to raise a teenager," he added.

"Sadly Paul McCann's intervention was too good to be true and his interest in the teenager was sexual.

"He was effectively groomed by a man who was meant to be a father figure."

The court heard Mr McCann met the boy's family on holiday abroad and they got on well because both were interested in sport, and at the end of the holiday a "very loose arrangement" was made to keep in touch.

Mr Edwards added: "The teenager stayed regularly at Paul McCann's home.

"He was a coach at Crewe under-16s football team and he would quite regularly have young boys at his house in order to attend football matches and training."

Mr McCann suggested to the teenager's family that he could take him on a free holiday and which they agreed to as his home life was "pretty bleak", the court heard.

It is alleged Mr McCann abused the youngster for the first time during the holiday, which was the start of regular abuse over the following three years.

The trial continues.