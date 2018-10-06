Image caption Northern is the main train operator in northern England

Northern railway staff are taking part in a further strike as part of a long-running dispute over train guards.

The RMT union said talks with the company had collapsed and staff would walk out on Saturday and on two further Saturdays, 13 and 20 October.

Northern Rail said it expects to run about 30% of services and remained "ready to talk".

Union members working for South Western Railway are continuing a 48-hour walk-out which began on Friday.

The RMT is demanding guarantees that guards will remain on trains and that the roll-out of "driver-only operation" is stopped.

General Secretary Mick Cash claimed Northern had shown a "pig-headed attitude" during talks at the conciliation service ACAS.

Northern's deputy managing director Richard Allan said it "was prepared to talk" but the RMT "unilaterally changed the basis of what they were prepared to talk about".

The strike action would "only cause further unnecessary difficulty for customers", he said.