The family of a murder victim whose remains were identified 15 years after he disappeared said they are trying "to come to terms with the news".

The body of Darren Carley, 24, was discovered in July 2002, but his remains were only identified from DNA this week.

He disappeared in January 2002 from his home in Swindon.

His family said it had been extremely difficult being told he had been traced and was also the victim of a murder.

Police launched a major murder investigation after a man's skeleton was found in Charnock Richard, Lancashire, in 2002.

A post-mortem examination found he died from blunt force trauma to the head but the identity of the victim remained a mystery.

Advances in DNA have now allowed police to confirm the body as that of Mr Carley, and launch a fresh murder investigation.

'Extremely difficult news'

Mr Carley's family said: "We are trying to come to terms with the news that not only has Darren been traced after all these years but that he was also the victim of a murder.

"This has been extremely difficult news for us to receive.".

They also thanked people for their support and kind words "during this incredibly sad time".

"As Darren's family, we are pleading with the person responsible to search their conscience, do the right thing and hand themselves in," they said.

"We now ask that we be left to grieve."

Mr Carley's body was buried at Chorley Cemetery but since the identification it has been exhumed and returned to his family in Wiltshire.