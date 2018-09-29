A project costing £900,000 to replace old pipes in an area of Teesdale has been hit by delays.

Northumbrian Water said the complex works at Deepdale Aquaduct and Lartington Lane area of Barnard Castle had hit problems and would carry on until at least December.

The firm blamed adverse weather earlier in the year for delays.

It also said that concrete being found encasing old pipes had made the work more difficult.

The company and its partner Esh-MWH are replacing 524ft (160m) of water pipe, and the project includes a temporary pipe being laid across the aquaduct to ensure water supplies are maintained throughout the work.

The firm said traffic management in Lartington Lane would remain in place, and it would keep working with Durham County Council and Barnard Castle Town Council to keep disruption to a minimum.

Diversions in place

While the work is being carried out Deepdale Aquaduct will also remain closed, Northumbrian Water confirmed.

Project manager Gary Cassells said: "As well as delays caused by harsh weather conditions earlier in the year, there was the discovery that large parts of the century-old pipe are surrounded by concrete.

"The work has continued to prove challenging, but we are now making good progress towards completion."

He added: "For safety reasons, Deepdale Aquaduct, which people often use as a pedestrian footbridge, will remain closed.

"We would ask members of the public to continue to respect that closure and use the diversion that has been put in place.

"We apologise to those affected, the work is being carried out to help safeguard water supplies for future generations."