Thomas Jones: Body found in river in missing student search
Officers searching for missing student Thomas Jones have found a body in the River Severn.
The 18-year-old went missing in the early hours of 19 September after a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.
Since then, hundreds of people have joined the search for Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police said a body had been recovered and Mr Jones' next of kin had been informed.
Two 20-year-old men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with his disappearance on Sunday were later released without charge, the force said.
It is believed Mr Jones crossed the Sabrina footbridge over the river near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences in Hylton Road in the direction of Hallow, just before 03:50 BST.
Mr Jones was starting a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester and had moved to the city on 16 September.
Since his disappearance, more than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for CCTV to be placed along the River Severn in the city.
Mr Jones' parents Ian and Vicki had previously thanked people for their help in coming out to look for their son, saying the support from friends and strangers had been immense.
Ian Jones said they had had to "dig deep" for their daughter Ellie.
Uncle Chris Rogers said the family had been through a "rollercoaster of emotions" since the disappearance.
The university extended a free taxi service that runs during 'freshers' week following Mr Jones' disappearance to "reassure" students.
The scheme sees uniformed security staff directing students to taxis which take them back to campus from 01:30 BST to 3:30 BST every day.