Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, has not been heard from since 19 September

Officers searching for missing student Thomas Jones have found a body in the River Severn.

The 18-year-old went missing in the early hours of 19 September after a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.

Since then, hundreds of people have joined the search for Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said a body had been recovered and Mr Jones' next of kin had been informed.

Sadly, officers searching for missing 18-year-old Thomas Jones have recovered a body from the River Severn in Worcester today.



Thomas’ next of kin have been informed but as formal identification has not yet taken place, no further details can be released at this time. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) September 28, 2018 Report

Two 20-year-old men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with his disappearance on Sunday were later released without charge, the force said.

It is believed Mr Jones crossed the Sabrina footbridge over the river near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences in Hylton Road in the direction of Hallow, just before 03:50 BST.

Mr Jones was starting a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester and had moved to the city on 16 September.

Image caption Thomas Jones' parents had previously thanked people for their help and support

Since his disappearance, more than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for CCTV to be placed along the River Severn in the city.

Mr Jones' parents Ian and Vicki had previously thanked people for their help in coming out to look for their son, saying the support from friends and strangers had been immense.

Ian Jones said they had had to "dig deep" for their daughter Ellie.

Uncle Chris Rogers said the family had been through a "rollercoaster of emotions" since the disappearance.

Image caption Search teams have been checking the River Severn since Mr Jones went missing

The university extended a free taxi service that runs during 'freshers' week following Mr Jones' disappearance to "reassure" students.

The scheme sees uniformed security staff directing students to taxis which take them back to campus from 01:30 BST to 3:30 BST every day.