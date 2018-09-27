Trial date for Westminster crash suspect

A man accused of driving into members of the public and police outside the Houses of Parliament is due to stand trial next year.

Salih Khater, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, after allegedly driving a car into cyclists and pedestrians before swerving towards officers and crashing.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave set a trial date for 4 February 2019 at the Old Bailey.

Mr Khater, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, was remanded in custody.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh Prison. No pleas were entered and he spoke only to confirm his name.

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, was arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster last month.

The charges state he attempted to murder people at the junction of Parliament Square and Abingdon Street and police officers in Abingdon Street on 14 August.

Police said prosecutors would be treating his case as terrorism due to the method of the alleged attack, the targets selected and the high-profile location.

Mr Khater is next due in court in December.