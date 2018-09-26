Image caption The design is said to reflect the Queen's "yearning for the countryside"

A David Hockney-designed stained glass window celebrating the Queen's reign has been revealed at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's Window in the north transept replaces one of the building's few remaining clear windows.

Hockney, who created the design on his iPad, said the hawthorn blossom scene is set in Yorkshire.

Westminster Abbey said the result "reflects the Queen as a countrywoman and her widespread delight in, and yearning for, the countryside".

Hockney said: "The iPad is back-lit like a window, it's a natural thing to use."

"I learnt something about glass. It was a challenge."

The Queen has not seen the finished window, but an optimistic Hockney said: "I hope she'll like it. I'm sure she will."

Image copyright PA Image caption It is David Hockney's first stained glass window

Barley Studio created the the 20ft (6.1m) x 6ft (1.8m) window using traditional techniques.

The Queen, who celebrated her 90th birthday this year, has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, and is currently the world's longest-reigning monarch.

She succeeded her father, King George VI, in February 1952 and was crowned at the abbey in June 1953.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were married in the abbey in 1947.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The window was designed and made in Yorkshire

Hockney, 81, has been an internationally-renowned painter since the early 1960s when he established himself as one of the leaders of British pop art.

The artist once turned down the chance to paint The Queen because he was too busy.

Over the years he has also worked as a photographer, draughtsman, printmaker and stage designer.