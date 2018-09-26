Image copyright Gloucestershire Police via PA Photo Image caption Fred West was held at Steelhouse Lane in the 1990s

A police force has said the use of serial killer Fred West's name to publicise a Halloween event at a former police station was "insensitive".

A ghost hunt will be held on 31 October in Steelhouse Lane, Birmingham, where West was held in the 1990s.

West Midlands Police said the event was run independently of the force and the organiser had now removed West's name.

His name has also appeared on a different website relating to other ghost hunts at the same location.

The Ghost Hunting Mission on 31 October, which was publicised on an events website, costs £75.

Advertising material, now deleted, stated the event provided "a unique opportunity to spend an entire night on a ghost hunting mission in the Victorian lock-up in Birmingham city centre", as reported in the Independent and elsewhere.

It included the line: "These cells were occupied by none other than the original Peaky Blinders, Fred West and many more. Be there if you dare!"

Image caption The Victorian lock-up dates back to the 1890s

The force said it was an event "to raise money for modern slavery charity Hope for Justice" and West's name "was used alongside the Peaky Blinders to promote this worthy cause".

It added: "On reflection the organiser of the event has agreed that using his name was insensitive."

Promotion for other ghost hunts at the former jail, on the Haunted Happenings website, continue to mention West for events on 26 and 27 October despite police branding the use of his name as "insensitive".

Its owner, Hazel Ford, said there were no plans to remove the name and the fact West was held there "can be seen on any search" on the internet.

But she added: "(We) would take it down from a compassionate viewpoint if it was causing genuine upset to a person or persons associated with Fred West."

The Gloucestershire serial killer was awaiting trial on 12 murder charges when he hanged himself at Winson Green prison - after being transferred from Steelhouse Lane - in January 1995.

His wife, Rose West, was convicted of 10 murders in November 1995 and is serving life.

The charges related to the deaths of young women over a 20-year period.