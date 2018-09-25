Image copyright Google Image caption Head teacher Amit Amin says the policy will help people report pupils who cycle dangerously

A head teacher has said pupils will be banned from cycling to school, unless they put number plates on their bikes.

Amit Amin plans to introduce the scheme at Stanley Park High in Carshalton, south London, so people can report pupils cycling dangerously.

The story has got readers in a spin, with issues around bike safety, the school run and obesity highlighted.

'Sanity at last'

Many commenters said number plates should be compulsory for all cyclists.

Loringa suggested a wider roll-out could help "improve road safety".

"How about every cyclist having some form of visible ID such as a number plate? Some drivers treat cyclists appallingly; some cyclists ride appallingly.

"Anything to prevent accidents and improve road safety."

Beans_on_Toast said: "Yes! Sanity at last! All cyclists should be banned from cycling unless they use number plates, lights and are properly insured."

Bike user LouLib said she would "happily stick a plate on my bike".

She added: "I accept it on my car, and I obey the rules, so what's the problem?"

However, Edless Chicken thinks people have blown the issue out of proportion.

"More people are killed by cows than cyclists. Would you support number plates for farm animals?"

Simple_Simon said: "Cycles are not the problem, if this head banned cars from the school then everyone would be much safer and healthier."

Image copyright PA Image caption Stanley Park High wants to put the brakes on troublesome two-wheelers

'Leave parenting to parents'

People were split on whether the head teacher's actions were over-zealous, or a step in the right direction.

Masque supported Mr Amin's move, saying: "It seems to me that the school has the safety of the pupils in mind.

"Subsidised cycle lamps and helmets while in return asking for a number to be displayed on the bike seems like a good idea to encourage safety."

Alan Williams added: "The head has been accused of overstepping the mark but he is only doing something which needs to be done more generally i.e. introduce registration of bicycles above a size."

Sue commented: "The head is doing the correct thing - encouraging cycling for the safety of everyone."

But not everyone was so sure.

Spanish Dave described the project as "completely daft", adding: "Of course the kids should ride carefully and responsibly, but putting silly obstacles in their way is counter-productive."

Annie-Lou suggested it would be difficult for the school to police the scheme.

"If only we could do this for all cyclists, it might save lives. But school kids generally aren't the problem," she said.

"Also hard to see how the school can dictate what they do outside school...."

sohcahtoa posted: "Concentrate on the kids' education and leave parenting to the parents."

Image copyright SPL Image caption Could encouraging children to ride to school help tackle obesity?

'Obesity and pollution'

SamB suggested the school's plan could lead to less cycling and more cars being used for the school run.

"Once again a whole group is punished for the actions of a minority within that group.

"I don't think the positives of this will outweigh the negatives of discouraging people from cycling.

"We already have enough problems with obesity and pollution as it is without putting more cars on the road."

alan997 offered sarcastic praise for Mr Amin, saying: "I know! Let's address the obesity crisis by discouraging cycling. Good thinking, headmaster."

Meanwhile evac1973 said making cycling less accessible was a backwards step.

"I know, in a nation that is becoming larger and unhealthier by the day, lets make one of the best forms of exercise as inaccessible as possible and also make children pay insurance to use their bikes!"

Kevin said: "We should encourage more people to travel to school by bike, not less. Healthier population and less pollution and congestion."

siquando added: "I can not believe this. Cycling is a great way for children to get exercise."

But maybe the old ways are the best, as bluetobits mused: "What ever happened to the 'cycling proficiency test?"

We might be able to help out there.