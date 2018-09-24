Image caption Regular travellers who faced disruption after the Northern timetable changes were introduced can now claim compensation

A compensation scheme for Northern rail passengers affected by the train timetable chaos this summer is being extended to non-season ticket holders.

It means regular travellers who faced disruption after the changes were introduced in May can also apply.

The deal agreed between Transport for the North and Northern Rail follows a timetable overhaul which led to cancellations and overcrowding.

The scheme is expected to open on 9 October for eight weeks.

Last week, a review by the Office of Rail and Road blamed a lack of "responsibility and accountability" for the severe disruption - which saw Northern cancel 168 trains - and said passengers were "badly treated".

Some commuters who were affected said the move "doesn't make amends", while others have questioned if it will actually pay out.

'Shambles'

Brogan Wood, from Southport, Merseyside, who commutes to Bramhall, Greater Manchester, said: "It's the least that they can do."

The 24-year-old sales manager said he had to pay for hotels and taxis during the disruption to get into work because of cancellations and delays of up to three hours.

"I've heard people lose their jobs over their inability to run a service," he added.

Image copyright Steve Malone Image caption Steve Malone said said he probably will not claim because "it's too much hassle"

Steve Malone, 53, was also affected when he commuted from Poulton-le-Fylde in Lancashire to work at the University of Wolverhampton.

He said Northern's announcement "sounds good in principle" but questioned how it will actually work.

"Goodness knows how one will claim without proof of purchase for what might be a long forgotten journey," he said.

He said he probably will not claim because "it's too much hassle".

He added: "It doesn't make amends - just think of those that have lost work because of the shambles."

Transport Focus is yet to comment.

Image caption A compensation scheme was agreed in the summer for Northern season ticket holders

The claim window for season ticket holders is to be extended so it has the same end date, said Transport for the North, which co-manages the Northern and TransPennine rail franchises with the Department for Transport.

Regular passengers can find out if they are eligible to claim compensation on Northern's website.