Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Green had been jailed in 2014 for two rapes of a boy under the age of 16 and two other sexual assaults

A former sports coach has been jailed for a second time for a string of sex assaults on boys under the age of 16.

Michael Green, 74, of Aldrington Close in Hove was jailed for 12 years having been found guilty at Lewes Crown Court of 18 counts of indecent assault.

He was convicted on Wednesday of attacking seven boys aged between 12 and 16 between 1980 and 1994.

In 2014 he was jailed for two counts of raping a boy under 16, and two further indecent assaults.

Police said the seven victims came forward after publicity about his Green's previous convictions.

Three of the boys were assaulted while Green was head coach of juniors at the Brighton Ice Hockey Club, and one was attacked while Green was involved in coaching junior speedway in Havant in Hampshire, Sussex Police said.

Three pupils were indecently assaulted at Windlesham House School in Washington, West Sussex between 1988 and 1994 while Green was a cricket coach, police said.

Green had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Det Con Dawn Robertson said; "Green's 2014 sentence received considerable publicity and as a result these seven further victims came forward to us over the ensuing months.

"It is clear that throughout that period of the 80s and 90s he was actively involving himself in different types of sports coaching, all of which had one thing in common - they gave him access to young and often vulnerable young boys who he systematically abused under the guise of helping them."