Seven men have been jailed for trying to smuggle Albanian migrants in overcrowded boats across the English Channel.

The operation, described as "alarmingly amateur" by a judge, was uncovered following a series of blunders.

A jury at the Old Bailey found father and son Leonard and Alfie Powell, Wayne Bath, Albert Letchford, Sabah Dulaj and Artur Nutaj guilty in August.

Another son, George Powell, entered a guilty plea on 15 May.

Sentencing the gang at the Old Bailey to jail sentences of between six and nine years, Judge Mark Dennis QC said the intended plot "could have resulted in tragic consequences at sea".

The people-smuggling operation, which was mainly based in Dymchurch, in Kent, was uncovered following a series of blunders.

Police moved on the gang after they turned to three-person jet skis.

Top row left to right: Bath, Dulaj, Letchford / Bottom row left to right: Nutaj, Alfie Powell, Leonard Powell, George Powell

The nine-week trial heard how one boat linked to the Kent-based gang had to be rescued after nearly sinking.

It was built for six people but had 20 people onboard, including 18 Albanian migrants.

Another boat had to be rescued after it was found travelling the wrong way up a shipping lane, and had run out of fuel.

The National Crime Agency said the sentences reflected "the severity of what these men were involved in".

Brendon Foreman, its regional head of investigation, said: "What this group were attempting was reckless and wilfully negligent of the risks associated with crossing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

"They were quite happy to risk lives for the sake of profit, using vessels that were not fit for purpose."

Image caption Migrants were charged up to £6,000 each to journey across the English Channel from near Calais

The seven men's sentences for conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law were: