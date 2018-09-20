Image copyright PA Image caption The dispute has affected commuters and rail firms nationwide

The RMT union has called further strikes by staff at two rail firms as part of a long-running dispute over the future of train guards.

The union said talks this week with Northern Rail had collapsed and staff would walk out on consecutive Saturdays on 6, 13 and 20 October.

A 48-hour strike has been called on South Western Railway (SWR) on 5 and 6 October.

The union has called for a guarantee trains will be staffed by guards.

Image caption The RMT strikes over guards have been running for two years

General Secretary Mick Cash claimed Northern Rail had shown a "pig-headed attitude" at talks at the conciliation service ACAS.

Previously-announced strikes are due to be held on Northern Rail on 22 and 29 September.

Mr Cash said SWR had not "come close" to making an offer to resolve the dispute, which led to a series of strikes on the network over the summer.

Previously SWR has said it would roster guards on all services but trains could still operate in "exceptional circumstances" if no guard was available.

The company said: "We are our extremely disappointed that yet again the RMT has decided to disrupt the lives of customers and employees rather than participate in constructive talks."

The RMT has been involved in a two-year dispute with several rail firms over the issue.

It previously said it had secured "guard guarantees" in Wales and Scotland as well as on a number of English franchises.

Northern Rail has been approached for comment.