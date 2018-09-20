Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South East Coast Ambulance Service has been in special measures since 2016

An ambulance service that has been in special measures for two years has bought 30 extra second-hand ambulances.

South East Coast Ambulance (Secamb) was criticised following the death of a 91-year-old woman left lying on the floor for seven hours last winter.

Margaret Stemp and her 97-year-old sister were only helped when Sussex Police were called but Mrs Stemp died after another fall the following day.

Secamb said it had bought the vehicles to help deal with demand this winter.

It said it was introducing 101 new ambulances this financial year and the 30 older ones, bought from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, would be used for non-life threatening calls.

The service was placed into special measures in 2016 and retained that status when inspectors ruled it had failed to improve sufficiently a year later.

The trust also came under fire when a report exposed a culture of bullying, toxic atmospheres and sexual grooming.

'Immediate measure'

At the inquest into Mrs Stemp's death West Sussex Coroner Penelope Schofield said there were "missed opportunities for medical intervention" and told Secamb she believed there was a "risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken".

A Secamb spokesman said: "We have co-operated with the coroner throughout this sad case and our thoughts are with Mrs Stemp's family.

"We had already carried out a thorough internal investigation, and implemented a number of recommendations arising from it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sussex Police were called after the sisters had been waiting for seven hours for an ambulance, the inquest heard

He said the decision to buy the second-hand ambulances was made following the internal review, rather than the criticism at the inquest.

Darren Mochrie, Secamb's chief executive, said: "As an immediate measure, we have purchased 30 second-hand ambulances so far this year to help us deal with the anticipated winter pressures," he said".

Seacamb said these ambulances would be used for non-life threatening calls to relieve pressure on the existing fleet, which could be directed to the most serious call-outs.

"These are currently being converted with the aim of them being operational before Christmas," the spokesman said.

Earlier this week, the East of England Ambulance Service, which has also been criticised for delays in responding to 999 calls, confirmed it had introduced a policy of asking ambulances to attend a second emergency on the way to hospital.

No contact

The inquest into Mrs Stemp's death heard both sisters fell at about 16:00 GMT on 27 December, but waited seven hours after calling the ambulance before Sussex Police were called to help the two women.

Police then advised the ambulance service it should still visit, but the inquest heard the sisters had no contact with Secamb until 02:00 the following morning when received a welfare phone call.

Mrs Stemp's sister said the pair were in bed and needed no further assistance. Secamb then closed the call.

Later that day a carer found both sisters had fallen again, and Mrs Stemp had died. Her sister was taken to hospital.

Mr Mochrie said Secamb staff who took calls from the public had received more training and the procedure for standing down an ambulance had been changed.

He said another 300 ambulance crew members were also being recruited "in order to avoid this situation recurring in future periods of high demand".