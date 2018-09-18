Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NHS England said there is a "comprehensive" vaccination programme despite the decline

Fewer children are being vaccinated against potentially fatal illnesses, new figures show.

NHS data shows the proportion of two-year-olds immunised against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) fell for the fourth year in a row in 2017-18.

Parents who refuse to vaccinate their children said their immune system should cope "if supported properly".

Nurses warn that the decline risks "turning back the clock" by leaving children "unprotected".

Just over nine in 10 (91.2%) of two-year-olds had had the MMR in 2017-18, down from 92.3% in 2012-13.

The number of children receiving the five in one vaccine (DTaP/IPV/Hib) also fell to 95.1% of children, the lowest rate since 2008.

The single injection protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b). Children are now offered the six-in-one vaccine which also protects against hepatitis B.

'Turning back the clock'

Helen Donovan, professional lead for public health at the Royal College of Nursing, said: "For the first time last year, Britain was declared free of endemic measles, but these figures show we are turning the clock back and leaving thousands of children unprotected.

"Coverage declined in nine out of 12 of the routine vaccination measures compared to last year.

"This means immunity against deadly or life-changing diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria and polio is dropping. These were diseases of the past - they should not be part of our future."

Dr Michael Edelstein, from Public Health England, said children should be immunised to get "the best protection".

Mr Edelstein said, despite "small reductions" in "most childhood vaccines" England had a "comprehensive" vaccination programme.

Juliette Bryant

Juliette Bryant told the BBC she did want her children to be "guinea pigs" and chose not to vaccinate them.

The mother of three, from Suffolk, said: "I believe we are born with an immune system that should be able cope with illness if we support it properly.

"Boosting ourselves with essential nutrients and supporting a healthy gut are keys as well as making sure we have a diet that is low in processed and refined foods."

"I am not anti vaccination, I just don't believe they are safe enough."

A regional breakdown showed London had the lowest proportion of children vaccinated for MMR, with 85.14% coverage by age two, whilst the North East of England scored highest with 94.53%.



Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said it was important "to try to understand why people are not getting their children vaccinated so that measures can be put in place to overcome these barriers".

"If uptake continues to decline then we will see increasing numbers of outbreaks and with them, inevitably serious illness and possible death," he said.