A lorry driver has been found not guilty of causing the deaths of five people in a crash on the M6.

Zbigniew Grzabel, 61, from Tipton, West Midlands, hit a Nissan Micra near junction 14 of the M6 early on 24 May 2017, while driving his Mercedes HGV.

Stafford Crown Court heard him deny five counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Four women and a man, all Romanian fruit pickers, died in the crash.

The prosecution had claimed said Mr Grzabel, a Polish national, "did not appear to react to the presence" of the car on the southbound carriageway despite having "perfect visibility".

Among the victims were driver Marius Zevian, 45, Cucoana Zevian, 49, Gheorghita Radu, 56, Nicoleta-Marinela Florea, 42, and Marcela Sandu, 34.

The other passenger, Aurel Sandu, who was 37 at the time, suffered multiple injuries.

They had been travelling from Stoke-on-Trent.

In an interview with police, Mr Grzabel said he had slept well, his visibility was good and he had tried to brake.