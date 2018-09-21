Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aaron and Jasper are declining in popularity but Nigel is making a comeback of sorts

Hunter and Aurora have joined the top 100 names for baby boys and girls in England and Wales, according to official statistics.

Oliver and Olivia remain the most popular names, positions they have held since 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Two new entries into the top 100 boys' names in 2017 were Hunter and Ralph, while Aaron and Jasper fell out of the top 100.

New entries for girls included Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.

These replaced Lexi, Zoe, Maddison, Sarah, Felicity and Lydia.

Parents are still making plans for Nigel, with 11 baby boys given that name in 2017.

The name was thought to be almost extinct after fewer than three babies were named Nigel the year before.

It is the first time Hunter has been in the top 100 boys' names.

There were 841 babies given the name, making it the 78th most popular in England and Wales.

Ralph was last in the top 100 in 1944. In 2017 it was the 98th most popular and chosen for 669 boys.

Results were based on names given from an analysis of 679,106 babies born in 2017, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Top 10 baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales

Number of children given a particular spelling of a name in 2017:

Boys

Oliver - 6,259 Harry - 5,031 George - 4,929 Noah - 4,273 Jack - 4,190 Jacob - 3,968 Leo - 3,781 Oscar - 3,739 Charlie - 3,724 Muhammad - 3,691

Girls

Olivia - 5,204 Amelia - 4,358 Isla - 3,373 Ava - 3,289 Emily - 3,121 Isabella - 2,627 Mia - 2,590 Poppy - 2,527 Ella - 2,452 Lily - 2,405

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The popularity of names varies across England with Muhammad more popular that Oliver in three regions

The ONS only provides figures when there were at least three babies given the same spelling of a name. It does not reveal names taken by only one or two babies to protect their privacy.

Regionally, Olivia was the most popular girls' name throughout England and Wales, but Muhammad was more popular than Oliver in London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Harry was the most popular boys' name in north-east England.

Nick Stripe from the ONS said: "Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

"Leo entered the boys' top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78. Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904.

"Brand-new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie."

Olivia and Jack remain the most popular baby names in Scotland, according to data published in March, while Emily and James were revealed in August to be the most popular names in Northern Ireland.

What questions do you have about this story? Use the form below and we could be in touch.