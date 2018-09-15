Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Coastal Communities Fund aims to create sustainable growth and new jobs

A scheme to improve access to the coast for people with disabilities is one of 16 projects linked to the seaside in England set to receive a share of £6m.

A grant of almost £1m is to be provided for Access Fylde Coast in Lancashire under the Coastal Communities Fund.

Other projects chosen include a South Shields community arts project, heritage boat tours in Cornwall and a creative industries scheme in Margate.

The government said the projects would create more than 1,100 new jobs.

The Lancashire scheme will include training to help local businesses to support people with disabilities, organising new events and creating trained volunteer access guides.

Two projects in St Austell will receive almost £2m in total.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of almost £2m is set to go to projects based in the Cornish town of St Austell

Kneehigh Theatre Trust will receive £803,236 towards a £1.3m project to provide training and development for people in the cultural and tourism sectors.

The investment will also be put towards two contemporary culture festivals and technology for new digital experiences.

A separate pot of almost £1.1m will be used to transform the town with public realm works, cultural schemes and events which aims to attract more visitors and extend the tourist season.

In Kent, a grant of almost £500,000 will help to set up a fabrication laboratory in Margate.

These are workshops which allow people to test out new designs and ideas, and build products and new technology using a range of cutting-edge tools

The 16 schemes have been selected before the main round of funding from the Coastal Communities Fund becomes available in April.

The full list of projects getting grants is: