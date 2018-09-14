Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Stephen Light is currently suspended from Northumbria Police

A drunk police officer who attacked a man involved in a noisy neighbour row with his parents has been jailed.

Sgt Stephen Light, 44, had drunk 10 pints of beer when he hit Andrew Grant over the head with a metal kitchen roll holder at his home in Workington, Cumbria, in April, a court heard,

He denied malicious wounding but was found guilty at Carlisle Crown Court. He was jailed for two and a half years.

Northumbria Police said Light, of Bede Close, Newcastle had been sacked.

During the trial Light, who was off-duty at the time, told the court he had acted in self-defence when a scuffle broke out.

The court also heard how he was "simmering with resentment" when he went into Mr Grant's Fountains Avenue home uninvited in the early hours of 11 April.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption While at the police station Light said he would kill his victim when let go from the station

Mr Grant was in a long-running dispute with the officer's father and step-mother over noise, the court heard.

After his arrest, Light was recorded on CCTV footage at a police station saying he would kill his victim when he was let go.

He also said the police and council had let him down.

Light, an officer with 22 years service was also charged with causing criminal damage but found not guilty.

Supt Sav Patsalos, head of professional standards at Northumbria Police, said: "As soon as we became aware of the allegations against Stephen Light he was suspended.

"Following his conviction for assault, we progressed relevant disciplinary proceedings which have resulted in his dismissal without notice from the force.

"I would like to reassure the communities we serve that this sort of behaviour is not reflective of the outstanding professionalism and commitment our officers and staff display daily."