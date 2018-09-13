'Most wanted' fraudster extradited from US

A man who appeared in the National Crime Agency's top 10 most wanted fraudsters list has been extradited to the UK from the United States.

Bayo Awonorin was arrested in Maryland and charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder money.

Mr Awonorin, 44, from London, was originally held in 2012 in connection with an alleged £12m fraud but fled the country while on bail, police said.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The alleged fraud targeted public bodies including the States of Guernsey Government, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Middlesbrough Council and Derby University.