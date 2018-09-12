Image copyright Facebook Image caption John and Susan Cooper died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in Hurghada

E. coli caused the death of a British couple who died after falling ill at a holiday resort in Egypt, Egyptian authorities have said.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died in Hurghada on 21 August.

Their bodies were released by the Egyptian authorities on Friday.

In an official statement, the Egyptian general prosecutor said post-mortem examinations showed E. coli bacteria was the cause of the death.

Last week hygiene tests at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel, where the couple had been staying, found high levels of E. coli.

Travel firm Thomas Cook had said its experts did not think E. coli killed the Coopers.