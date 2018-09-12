Image copyright . Image caption Ms Teeling's half-naked body was found on Richard Bailey's bed

A man who strangled a mother of two during sex and then slept in his room with the body for several days has been jailed for life.

Richard Bailey, 41, claimed Charlotte Teeling, 33, died accidentally during "rough sex" at his Birmingham flat, just hours after they met in February.

Ms Teeling's body was found on Bailey's bed. He was convicted of her murder on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bailey, who must serve a minimum of 29 years, has 171 previous convictions.

Judge Patrick Thomas QC ruled that the killing was a murder involving "sadistic" conduct.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Bailey approached Charlotte Teeling in a shop in the early hours, police said

Ms Teeling was last seen alive on 22 February when she boarded a train from Worcester to Birmingham, The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

She contacted friends the following day saying she was okay and with a man called "Richard".

But that was the last her family and friends heard from her and she was reported missing on 26 February when police discovered her debit card was being used.

CCTV images showed a man using the card who was later identified as Bailey, the CPS said.

Her half-naked body was found by police in his flat on 2 March.

The jury heard Ms Teeling had suffered injuries to her neck and mouth and a bone fracture near the base of her tongue.

'Worm his way'

Bailey admitted meeting her and going back to his flat but claimed she wanted rough sex, so he choked her before realising that she had died and then panicked.

Police also found pornography scattered near her body.

After the killing, Bailey used her bank card and travelled to Coventry, where he tried to "worm his way" back into the life of an ex-partner, jurors were told.

Jason Corden-Bowen, from the CPS, said: "His claims of sexual fantasy and panic were pure fiction.

"Once he realised what he had done he did not call the emergency services.

"He instead slept on a mattress in the same room as Charlotte's body before abandoning her in his flat and stealing her debit card."

Police said Ms Teeling, who had lived on the Isle of Wight and at a woman's refuge in Worcester, met Bailey in a shop in the early hours and went to his flat at supported accommodation in Cooksey Lane.