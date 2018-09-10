Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Bailey was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court

A man who claimed a woman died accidentally during "rough sex" at his Birmingham flat has been found guilty of her murder.

Richard Bailey, 41, of Kingstanding, was found guilty of murdering Charlotte Teeling, 33, by an unanimous jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bailey strangled Ms Teeling five hours after they met for the first time after she left a nightclub on 23 February.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the court on Wednesday.

The jury was told Bailey scattered pornography near the body of his victim after strangling her. He met Ms Teeling in a shop at about 05:00 GMT.

Ms Teeling, who had lived on the Isle of Wight and at a woman's refuge in Worcester, took a taxi with him to his flat at supported accommodation in Cooksey Lane.

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC told the jury the Crown rejected Mr Bailey's "account of the killing as false".

He said the mother of two's injuries suggested Bailey intended "at least to cause really serious harm".