Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother Khaola Saleem were pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and Raneem Oudeh, 22, were found stabbed to death outside their home in Solihull in the early hours of Monday.

Ms Oudeh's former partner Janbaz Tarin, 21, will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.

He was arrested in the Sparkhill area of the city on Thursday, following an extensive search by West Midlands Police.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem's home in Northdown Road, Solihull, shortly after 00:30 BST on Monday and were confirmed dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination concluded they died from multiple stab wounds.

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said: "The response to our appeals over the last few days has been fantastic and resulted in arresting and charging Tarin.

"I would like to personally thank the community for their support.

"Our thoughts continue to remain with Raneem and Khaola's family who have been kept fully updated by this development."

Ms Saleem's brother-in-law said: "The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the police are doing to bring justice for Khaola and Raneem.

"They would also like to thank the local Birmingham community and general public for their continued help and support.

"At this time, their [the family's] hearts go out to their loved ones who had their lives so tragically cut short and especially to the young children they left behind.

"May they soon rest in peace and may justice be done."