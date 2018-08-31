Image copyright PA Image caption Tommy Wright has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe

The former assistant manager of Barnsley FC and two other men have been charged with bribery offences.

Tommy Wright, 52, from Barnsley, who currently holds the same post at Carlisle United, has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe.

Football agent Dax Price, 47, from Sittingbourne, and Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, from Manchester, face two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

All three will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 24 September.

City of London Police said the men had been charged on suspicion of bribing individuals at Barnsley Football Club.

It said the charges had been brought as a result of a national newspaper investigation into various football agents who were thought to be facilitating bribes with individuals at football clubs between May and September 2016.