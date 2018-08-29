Image copyright PA Image caption The Royal couple's outfits will go on display at Windsor Castle later this year

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is going on display to the public in Windsor and Edinburgh.

Meghan's pure white, boat neck gown will be displayed at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh alongside an identical version of Prince Harry's frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry.

The prince will use his actual wedding uniform during the exhibition period.

The couple were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May.

The exhibition, named A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Windsor Castle from 26 October to 6 January and then Edinburgh from 14 June to 6 October.

Image copyright Clare Waight Keller Image caption Clare Waight Keller's design sketches were to Meghan as a keepsake

The duchess chose to work with British designer Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, on her dress because of her "timeless, elegant aesthetic and impeccable tailoring".

Her dress was made from a double-bonded silk cady and featured a boat neckline bodice.

The duchess wore a five metre-long white silk veil covering her face which included floral detail representing all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

It took a team of embroiderers hundreds of hours to create the design, washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

The veil was held in place by a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, which was lent to the bride by the Queen, and will be on display for the first time.

The bandeau was made in 1932 for The Queen's grandmother, Queen Mary, who received the centre brooch of 10 brilliant diamonds as a wedding present in 1893.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May

Prince Harry's Blues and Royals uniform was specially commissioned for the wedding and made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

He has loaned an identical uniform to go on display, but it is not known what he will be using his wedding uniform for during the exhibition period.

Prince Harry was given permission from the Queen to get married in the uniform, which was also worn by the Duke of Cambridge.