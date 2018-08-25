Three men have been rescued and two remain missing after a fishing vessel sank in the North Sea.

Two lifeboats, a HM Coastguard helicopter and other vessels are searching for the men after their ship sank 25 miles north-east of Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk.

The rescued men had been on a life raft for four hours before they were spotted by a cruise ship at 18:45 BST.

HM Coastguard said all of the men were foreign nationals.

"We believe the two missing crew were seen to enter the water," said Lee Duncan, Coastguard Operations Controller for the East Coast.