Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Bailey is charged with Charlotte Teeling's murder and her manslaughter

A woman who was found dead in a flat was filmed cuddling the man accused of her murder hours before her death.

Richard Bailey, 41, denies murder and claims Charlotte Teeling, from Worcester, died accidentally during "rough sex" at his Birmingham flat.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were shown CCTV footage of them kissing and cuddling in near an entryway to the train station.

They also ere captured on CCTV meeting for the first time at a corner shop.

Mr Bailey is alleged to have caused mother-of-two Ms Teeling's death by strangling and smothering her during intercourse.

The court heard Ms Teeling, who had lived on the Isle of Wight before moving to a women's refuge in Worcester, had been dancing alone at a nightclub before meeting Mr Bailey at 06:14 GMT on 23 February.

A bouncer at Priva nightclub said Ms Teeling, 33, had been "flirty" with him that night.

She met Mr Bailey in a corner shop on her way to the train station and was seen holding hands and kissing in a doorway for more than 15 minutes.

A taxi driver, Abid Bashir, drove the couple to Mr Bailey's flat in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding, stopping at an address where he believes they picked up drugs.

"Once they'd done that she seemed less anxious, happier," Mr Bashir said.

'Wormed his way'

Ms Teeling's body was found a week later, surrounded by pornography - some of which had been purchased after her death.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Teeling's injuries, including to her neck, mouth, and a bone fracture near the base of her tongue, suggest significant force was used.

After killing Ms Teeling, it is alleged Mr Bailey used her bank card to travel to Coventry, where he "wormed his way" back into the life of an ex-partner.

The trial continues.